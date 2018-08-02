A map shows the current E-1 zoning under consideration in the proposed sectional rezoning. Submitted Image

SNOW HILL – Citizens will have a chance to share their views on a potential sectional rezoning of properties along Route 611 at a public hearing next week.

On Tuesday Aug. 7, the Worcester County Commissioners will host a public hearing at the government center in Snow Hill at 10:30 a.m. regarding a proposed sectional rezoning of properties currently classified as E-1 (estate) in the South Point area. The county’s planning commission has recommended the properties be reclassified as R-1 (rural residential).

“The planning commission found that the proposed sectional rezoning of those portions of the study area zoned E-1 Estate District to a different, more appropriate zoning classification is in keeping with the objectives of the comprehensive plan and concluded that the R-1 Rural Residential District is the most appropriate zoning classification given the existing patterns of development in those areas,” reads a staff report from Ed Tudor, the county’s director of development review and permitting.

According to Tudor, the Worcester County Planning Commission was asked to explore a sectional, or comprehensive, rezoning of E-1 properties by the Worcester County Commissioners after they were presented with four rezoning requests from E-1 property owners in the Route 611 area last year.

After researching and discussing the issue at multiple meetings this spring, the planning commission voted to recommend rezoning E-1 properties in the Ayres Creek/Route 611/Route 376 area from E-1 to R-1. The commissioners will host a public hearing on the proposed reclassification Tuesday.

Kathy Phillips, executive director of Assateague Coastal Trust, plans to be there to object to the proposal. Phillips believes the county is taking a piecemeal approach to the issue.

“That’s not a sound, comprehensive way to deal with the E-1 zoning district,” she said. “They should be comprehensively looking at E-1 parcels throughout the county.”

She said that instead of assigning R-1 zoning to the E-1 parcels, the county could consider creating a whole new zoning designation, perhaps something that would support small, independent farms.

“This is an opportunity for the county to be very forward thinking and not rush a decision now but instead let this be their opportunity to start a more comprehensive stakeholder process,” Phillips said.

She added that “up-zoning” the E-1 land to R-1 was a quick fix but not the best solution, particularly since the area in question was near the water and prone to flooding.

“Why create new neighborhoods that are going to go underwater?” she said. “It’s a short-term, backward looking solution.”

Berlin resident Bronwyn Betz said she was concerned about the sectional rezoning because it would increase density in what was already a low-lying, environmentally sensitive area near Route 611.

“My other concern is the increased traffic that more development would bring,” she said. “This is a two-lane road with head to-head traffic that can already be a little scary to drive on.”