SALISBURY – Free parking will be provided to those attending the National Folk Festival in September.

From Sept. 7-9, the city of Salisbury will host its first of three National Folk Festivals downtown. The free event, produced by the National Council for the Traditional Arts, will feature seven stages with continuous performances, crafts, food and more.

Officials with the National Folk Festival report the event will draw more than 60,000 people its first year and nearly 150,000 by its third year. To that end, event organizers have partnered with the city and other entities to offer free parking and shuttles.

Free parking provided by the city include the downtown parking garage near East Market Street, Lot 35 at Fitzwater Street and West Main Street, Lot 7 at Lemmon Hill Lane, Lot 13 at West Chestnut Street, Lot 9 at Church Street, Lot 10 at East Church Street and Poplar Hill Avenue and Lot 5 at East Main Street.

The National Folk Festival has also partnered with Shore Transit to provide free shuttle service to and from the festival’s satellite parking lot at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Shuttles will pick-up festival goers every 10 minutes and will run in 30-minute cycles.

The shuttle will run Friday from 5-11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“With about 1,000 parking spaces located in our downtown parking lots and garage, plus 5,000 parking spaces available at and next to the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, we have space for everyone,” said Caroline O’Hare, local manager of the National Folk Festival.

In addition, through the support of Perdue Farms, all Shore Transit buses serving Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset counties will be free of charge to all riders Sept. 7-9.

Vehicular traffic will not be permitted in the festival site in downtown Salisbury. For more information, visit www.nationalfolkfestival.com.