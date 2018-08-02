The Calvin B. Taylor House Museum will host the 10th Annual Berlin Peach Festival on Saturday, Aug. 4. File Photo

Rebecca Evans

Staff Writer

BERLIN – For 10 years, the Berlin Heritage Foundation has been holding the Berlin Peach Festival.

This year’s festival promises to be, “bigger and better,” said Susan Taylor, curator for the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum.

“It’s a great event,” Taylor said. “It gets bigger every year.”

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 4 on the grounds of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The festival’s peaches will be provided by Garden of Eden Orchards and Harris Market in Salisbury.

Organizers are expecting a good crop of peaches for the festival.

“It is always touch and go each year if they have an early freeze on the crop,” Taylor said.

However, Adam Phillips, a manager at Harris Market, said that the recent rain has hurt the harvest.

Harris Market, a wholesale seller of produce, typically receives their peaches from Pennsylvania, but the recent deluge that hit the state has severely impacted the growing season.

“Right now, we’re still pulling peaches out of South Carolina,” Phillips said. “Hopefully, it will dry out up there.”

Garden of Eden Orchards also reported a short season for peaches in a Facebook post.

Despite the difficult growing conditions, peaches will still be the main event.

Bakers will try their hand at the Berlin Peach Festival Pie-Baking Contest.

Judges Denise Gotloeb of On What Grounds coffee shop, Ruth Koontz of Main Street Deli and Laura Sterns of the Atlantic Hotel will award first, second and third place awards to the top three desserts.

The judges will base their decisions on the crust, filling and overall yum factor of the peach pies. The 2017 winner was Barbara Hartman.

For those who would rather eat than bake, there will be pie eating contests throughout the day. Participants can sign up the day of the festival. There will be three different contests: one for children ages 5-10, one for ages 11-15 and one for adults. The first person to finish their peach pie wins.

To mark the 10th anniversary, David Grier, the acclaimed Nashville flat-pick guitarist, will be performing at the festival.

Born in the Washington, D.C. and raised on bluegrass in Nashville, Grier is a multi-Grammy award winning artist recognized internationally.

“We’re excited that he’s going to be performing,” Taylor said.

Taylor continued that Grier came well recommended by Berlin residents and had even attended a concert at the museum last year.

Grier will perform twice at the festival.

In addition to Grier, local duo George and Pat Bilenki will perform a mix of Americana and acoustic pop rock.

Cascading Carlos will perform his own juggling routine and host juggling lessons during the festival.

This year’s festival will feature more vendors and demonstrations than previous peach festivals.

Vendors include J.L. Schlegel Art, which specializes in painted glassware, kids clothing retailer Sew Charming and SeaGals Gallery of Delaware, crafters of sand glass jewelry.

Wes Townsend of Back Street Apiary will return this year to provide a beekeeping demonstration.

New to the peach festival, decoy artist Doug Fisher will offer a primer on woodcarving and Native American artist Dawn Manyfeathers will provide a lesson on pine needle basket weaving.

“We’re excited to have new people join the event,” Taylor said.

Doris Blanchard returns this year to teach the art of rug hooking.

Ocean Breeze Alpacas will be back as well to demonstrate the different uses for alpaca wool.

The festival will be officially opened by Berlin Mayor Gee Williams, and Boy Scout Troop 261 will present the colors.

“We just hope for great weather and that everyone comes out to celebrate the peach,” Taylor said.