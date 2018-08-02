Beebe Medical Foundation Receives $21,000 Donation To Benefit Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center

by
Beebe Medical Foundation received a donation in the amount of $21,000 from the 28th Annual Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival to benefit Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center. Pictured, from left, are Denny Santangini, president, Delaware Celebration of Jazz Inc; Diane Barlow, gift planning officer, Beebe Medical Foundation; Larry DeFrancisco, vice president, Delaware Celebration of Jazz Inc.; Barry Hamp, executive director, Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center; Jeffrey Fried, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare; Tom Protack, vice president of Beebe Medical Foundation; and Judy Aliquo, CFRE, president and CEO of Beebe Medical Foundation.