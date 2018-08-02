AGH And Health Systems Holds “Year Of The Woman” Health Fair

by
Atlantic General Hospital and Health System held the “Year of the Woman” Health Fair on Thursday, July 19, at Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services. The health fair was held as a part of Berlin’s 150th Anniversary. Available to the public were free Color Community B WEBhealth screenings, women’s health education, information about the Atlantic General Campaign for the Future and the new John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center. In addition, AGH dietitian Katie Busacca provided a cooking demonstration on healthy snacks. The fair is pictured left and right Delegate Mary Beth Carozza had her blood pressure checked by AGH associate Joan Scott. Submitted Photos