Summer of 1961

Volume VII

Edition 7

Issue Highlights

The Diplomat Motor Hotel on the Boardwalk at 26th Street was calling itself “Ocean City’s Smartest Holiday Address.”

An editorial, headlined “A Glass of Beer and Sin,” included the following. “As sure as the tide will rise, Ocean City will one day have Sunday beer. Whether that day be near or far is yet to be determined. Until that day arrives, this Maryland resort will never reach its true potential, and Ocean City like so many other resorts that have nothing to offer, must continue to call itself, ‘A Family Resort.’”

Schertle Galleries Inc., located on the Boardwalk in the Atlantic Hotel, was offering a 30-day full refund privilege on its original oil paintings.

Running water rooms at the Atlantic Hotel in Ocean City were being sold for $7 per day and room with a bath were going for $11 per day.

Mario’s was offering “an eventful breakfast” at its location on 22nd Street.

Music, dancing and entertainment was offered in the cocktail lounge of the Inlet Casino.