Photo courtesy of Fathom Events

OCEAN CITY – A documentary coming to Ocean City is expected to generate dialogue on mental health issues and opioid addiction.

Premiering at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center on Sept. 25, “Andy Irons: Kissed by God” shares the untold story of Andy Irons, a three-time world champion surfer who ultimately died from mental health issues and drug addiction.

For event sponsor Reese Cropper III – who had masked his own struggles with mental health for years – the documentary was a reminder of the silent battles millions of people face on a daily basis.

“When I was in counseling, I found I was sneaking in and out of buildings and hiding from family and friends what my issues were,” he said. “Knowing how difficult that is, I realized how important it was to have people that will not be critical and will be supportive in helping you get better.”

Cropper initially shared his struggles with mental health and depression with the public last November, when he was awarded the Hal Glick Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes those who have distinguished themselves for their sustained community service and charitable contributions. Through his speech, Cropper said he wanted to initiate a conversation on prevalent behavioral health issues.

“In the old days, I remember when someone had cancer they whispered it, but today they talk openly about it …” he said. “I believe mental health issues and opioid addiction are new topics that I think need to have better communication. People need to reach out for help, and the people that can help need to be able to come alongside them.”

Following his speech, and subsequent media coverage, Cropper said he was surprised by the outpouring of support from close friends, as well as complete strangers.

“I had so many calls from people I’ve known all my life that said ‘I’ve never been able to tell someone this, but I’ve had these same issues,’” he said.

Cropper said it was friend Gordy Boone, an attendee at the Hal Glick Distinguished Service Award ceremony, who introduced him to the Andy Irons documentary. Together, with Atlantic General Hospital’s Tammy Patrick, Peninsula Regional Medical Center’s Denise Billings and Leighton and Rebecca Moore, the group soon launched a committee to bring the film to Ocean City.

“I think this film will help somebody see from beginning to end how destructive these things are and how they can ultimately kill you,” he said.

Event organizers will host the movie premiere for the public on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. in the Ocean City Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Elected officials and personnel in the emergency, medical, behavioral health, education, judicial and law enforcement fields are invited to a private viewing this month. Those who meet one of these categories, as well as those interested in co-sponsoring the event, can contact Cropper at 410-726-3978 by Aug. 10 for a date, time and information on co-sponsorship opportunities.

“It’s amazing footage and they really did a good job,” Cropper said. “It’s truly a well-done, well-thought-out movie that shows the demons that ultimately killed Andy Irons.”

Cropper noted the film is applicable to all viewers.

“Our community is one of the last where the village helps raise the child,” he said. “I think our society has become more detached. They don’t have a sense of self, they don’t have a sense of belonging and they don’t have a sense of community. If someone hasn’t dealt with these issues or hasn’t been exposed to these issues, it’s only a matter of time.”

Cropper encouraged the community to attend the September screening.

“The main purpose of showing this film is to open up communication for mental health issues and opioid problems and to apply it to a real-life situation,” he said.

Tickets are now on sale for $20 and can be purchased online through the Ocean City convention center. The film contains brief, strong language and viewer discretion is advised.

Funds not used to offset the cost of the film will be donated to the Rebecca and Leighton Moore Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

“It’s not about making big money,” Cropper said. “It’s about people having the ability to see the film and connect with it.”

For more information on the screenings, visit the Facebook event page at “Ocean City Premiere – Andy Irons: Kissed by God.”

To view the official trailer, click over https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJWIPRvtAHk