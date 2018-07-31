PITTSVILLE – An inaugural music and arts festival is expected to bring together several local and regional bands this weekend.

On Friday, event organizers will kick off the inaugural Soundwave Music & Arts Festival at the Mid-Atlantic Youth Sportsplex (MAYS) in Pittsville.

The three-day festival will feature 22 musical acts, cornhole tournaments, a food and beverage vendor, art and jewelry vendors, bounce houses, open play fields for kids and more.

Event co-founder and producer Brad Hoffman of Live Wire Media and Events dubs Soundwave as Delmarva’s true local music festival.

“Local musicians play here and there, but they are never together for their own festival,” he said. “This will be their show.”

Hoffman said the event is a nod to “Local Palooza,” an Ocean City music festival he founded more than 20 years ago that subsequently launched his career in event planning and production.

“It brought something different to the community that didn’t exist,” he said. “Now I’m using my experiences to bring it back in a bigger and cooler way. It gives local bands an opportunity to get together.”

Hoffman said the music and arts festival will be held at MAYS throughout the weekend and will feature a main stage near the property’s pond and a side stage indoors that will feature concert montages as the backdrop.

“It’s an amazing facility and I’m really excited there’s a place that has a firm ownership and structure to do this,” he said. “A lot of festivals and concerts are in Ocean City, but we have great assets right outside the resort.”

Hoffman said the sports complex offers wide fields for families to play and listen to music and an indoor facility where festival-goers can view local art. He added the festival is open to all local artists who wish to participate at no charge.

“It’s something that is great and creative,” he said.

Hoffman said the festival is held in partnership with Live Wire Media and Events, Morning Glass Entertainment and MAYS and is sponsored by Captain Morgan, Calvin B. Taylor Bank, 97.1 The Wave and WMDT. Food and beverage will be provided by Black Diamond Catering.

“Bring a lawn chair or beach blanket, soccer ball or lacrosse sticks, get down on the green grass and enjoy some local entertainment,” he said.

Hoffman said the festival is family friendly, and he encouraged community members to attend.

“It’s the first time there has been something of this level,” he said. “It’s supporting the local music scene, a new venue and local promoters.”

Weekend passes, which provide access to all three days of the festival, are on sale online for $30 and on site for $40. One-day passes are available online for $15 and on site for $25. Children ages 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Facebook event page at Soundwave Music Festival.

Entertainment Schedule

Friday

Noon: The Dead Pens

1 p.m.: Phantom Limbs

2 p.m.: Copper Sky

2:45 p.m.: Lower Case Blues

3:45 p.m.: 3rd Grade Friends

4:45 p.m.: The Hooplas

5:45 p.m.: KT Tuminello

7 p.m.: G-13

Saturday

11:30 a.m.: 3 on the Tree

12:15 p.m.: Natalie Davis

1 p.m.: The Breakers

2 p.m.: Upside of Down

2:45 p.m.: Lazlo Lee

3:45 p.m.: Transposed

4:30 p.m.: Joey Harkum

5:30 p.m.: Future Thrills

6:30 p.m.: Blue Miracle

Sunday

Noon: Blind Wind

1 p.m..: Angeline Leech Trio

2:30 p.m.: Josh Pryor