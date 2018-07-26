Things I Like – July 27, 2018

Crabs and corn on the cob for dinner

The timeliness of Dr, Suess

When a weekend weather forecast is wrong

Gatorade Zero

An ocean dip before work

Being home alone in the peace

Sounds of kids laughing at a playground

Evening bike rides

Good Samaritan stories

When a real person answers a business phone

Clear Space Theatre performances



