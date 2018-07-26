BERLIN – A national publication has named Berlin as Maryland’s “Most Beautiful Small Town.”

Last week, the town of Berlin learned it was named “Most Beautiful Small Town” in Maryland by House Beautiful, a home design magazine.

The article – which named the most beautiful small town in each state – praised Berlin for its shops, restaurants and location.

“Don’t let the historic buildings make you think that Berlin is a sleepy little town: It was once named the ‘Coolest Small Town in America,’” the article reads. “The Main Street shopping district has over 50 retail shops, with plenty more bakeries, restaurants and antique stores adding to that count.”

Since being named “America’s Coolest Small Town” in 2014 by Budget Travel, Berlin has secured more than two dozen awards, including “Best Small Town to Visit” by Smithsonian Magazine and “Best Small Town for Shopping” by USA Today. However, unlike many of its recognitions where the public is encouraged to vote for a town, Berlin’s newest honor came as a welcomed surprise.

Ivy Wells, the town’s economic development director, credited Berlin’s residents, merchants and staff for making the designation possible.

“We’re very proud, but I think we should commend the Historic District Commission, the property owners, the business owners and public works for taking care of their buildings and making Berlin beautiful,” she said. “I think the credit goes to a variety of people.”

Wells noted that the designation highlights the town’s charm and amenities.

“Most of the time when people come they spend the whole day here,” she said. “People come, shop, visit our museum, have a few drinks and have lunch or dinner. People want to come and see why we are so beautiful. The town is an experience.”

Wells encouraged residents and visitors to visit and support Berlin.

“We are an eyes down society,” she said. “Come down to Berlin and take a look at our beautiful architecture.”