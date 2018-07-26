SNOW HILL – A local nonprofit will host a new event next month dedicated to the Pocomoke River.

On Aug. 10, the Lower Shore Land Trust will host its first River Rally at Sturgis Park in Snow Hill.

Kate Patton, executive director for the Lower Shore Land Trust, said the nonprofit will host several programs along the Pocomoke River that day, including demonstrations, interpretive exhibits and water activities.

“We thought that by bringing in a different perspective of the Pocomoke River we could bring new folks to town to learn what’s going on in Snow Hill and how they can take care of our river,” she said.

Patton credited the nonprofit’s volunteers for making the River Rally – as well as other programs hosted by the Lower Shore Land Trust – possible. She added that one volunteer will even be recognized on Aug. 10 as a “golden clipboard” recipient, which recognizes those who are dedicated to serving as a land steward.

“We have great volunteers that support the work we do and who steward our land,” she said, “so this is a great way to provide activities they expressed interest in.”

Patton said the River Rally will feature a morning meditation, stand-up paddleboard yoga, kayak and pontoon boat tours around Goat Island and guided walks through the Lower Shore Land Trust’s native pollinator garden. Additional activities for all ages include a water safety class, local goat milking demonstrations, nature art for children and adults and new interpretive exhibits in the Conservation and Heritage Center.

“It’s a combination of getting new interest for the river and featuring Snow Hill as an outdoor adventure capital,” she said. “It’s also a great opportunity for kayaking and paddleboarding.”

Patton encouraged the community to come out and support the Lower Shore Land Trust and its volunteers in promoting the Pocomoke River.

“I think people can learn about the heritage of the Pocomoke River, current environmental uses of the watershed and how it benefits the local community,” she said. “It’s also a great place to have fun.”

The inaugural River Rally will take place on Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at Sturgis Park.

The nonprofit encourages community members to RSVP, particularly for stand-up paddleboard and kayak activities. For more information, contact the Lower Shore Land Trust at 443-234-5587 or email info@lowershorelandtrust.org.