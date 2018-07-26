Rotary Club Of Salisbury Honored To Host Pete Booker, Rotary District 7630 District Governor

The Rotary Club of Salisbury was honored to host Pete Booker, Rotary District 7630 District Governor for the 2018/2019 Rotary year, on July 19 at the club’s regular Thursday night meeting. Booker shared with the club his vision for the coming year and encouraged all Rotarians to “Be the Inspiration” in everything they do. Pictured are District Governor Designate Steve Capelli, Booker, District Governor Elect Bill Ferguson and Mark Granger, Rotary Club of Salisbury president.