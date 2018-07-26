Inlet Dredging Work Next Month Not Expected To Impact WMO Boats OCEAN CITY — The Army Corps of Engineers hopper dredge Currituck is expected to arrive in Ocean City in early August for a scheduled dredging project around the Inlet and a smaller quick-fix project, but the arrival of the vessel is not expected to impact White Marlin Open boat traffic.The Currituck was scheduled to arrive… Read more »

Building Demo Option Weighed For Berlin Falls Park; Amphitheater Concept Under Consideration BERLIN – Plans to demolish an existing building and explore amphitheater possibilities highlighted a report from the Berlin Falls Park Advisory Committee this week.On Monday the committee, which was created late last year, provided the Berlin Town Council with an update on plans for the new park. Highlights of the report included the committee's decision…

Showell School Reconstruction Bids Total $39M; Timetable Firmed Up Likely After County's Review NEWARK – School system officials approved bids totaling slightly more than $39 million for the new Showell Elementary School.The Worcester County Board of Education last week approved bids totaling $39,045,266 for the new school. Design of the facility, which will replace the existing 40-year-old Showell Elementary, was completed earlier this year."We're anxious to see it…