OP Volunteer Fire Department Paramedic And President Of Worcester County Professional Firefighters Association Guest Speaker At Kiwanis Club Meeting

Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department Paramedic and President of the Worcester County Professional Firefighters Association Local #4916 Melissa Bragg gave an informative presentation to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City at their weekly meeting last month. She is pictured receiving the traditional pen presented to guest speakers from President Ralph Chinn.