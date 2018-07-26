Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club Elects New Officers For 2018-2019

The new Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club 2018-2019 officers are Treasurer Cliff Burg, President Margaret Mudron and Secretary Sonia Baker. The club meets on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. in the Captain’s Table Restaurant. Guests are welcome.