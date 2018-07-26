OCEAN CITY — Community members are invited to nominate heroic women for the 2018 SHEro Awards that will be presented on Friday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts.

The awards will honor Delmarva women who have shown courage, made outstanding contributions to the community, and embody noble qualities.

The SHEro Awards are part of the “SHE” art show that will fill the galleries of the Arts Center during September. Curated by Deborah Rolig of Berlin and assisted by her sister, Dee Gray, SHE is a follow-up to last May’s successful “Divine Feminine” show, expanding the concept to include female experiences from childhood to womanhood.

“We are seeking nominations for the SHEro Awards of women who are grass-roots givers,” Rolig said. “The kind of women who dig-in and make a difference to help our Delmarva communities thrive. Women who selflessly contribute their time and service to a group or organization or to our community.”

SHEro nominees do not have to be related to the arts, bust must be residents of Delmarva and 18 years of age or older. All nominees will be acknowledged in print, and five outstanding nominees will be selected to receive an award and public recognition at the awards ceremony on Sept. 14.

Nominations must be received at the Arts Center by Aug. 14 and may be delivered in person or mailed to the Art League of Ocean City, SHEro Awards, PO Box 3503, Ocean City, MD 21843. Award winners will be notified by Sept. 1.

An official nomination form is available online at artleagueofoceancity.org/SHEro. Or by calling the Arts Center at 410-524-9433 or in person.

The September SHE show will feature a cross-section of female artists incorporating all facets of visual art and conceptual art forms, promising to be thought provoking and visually stimulating. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Rebecca & Leighton Moore Adolescent Behavorial Health Unit at PRMC.

Admission is always free to the Ocean City Center for the Arts at 502 94th Street, home of the Art League of Ocean City, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects.