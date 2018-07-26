WHALEYVILLE — A Dagsboro man is being held without bond this week at the Worcester County Jail after a raid at a residence in Whaleyville last weekend turned up thousands of bags of heroin, other drugs and a loaded handgun.

Last Friday, the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence in Whaleyville after an ongoing heroin distribution investigation in the north end of the county. The Criminal Enforcement Team was assisted by the Worcester County STAR Team, the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Ocean City Police Department during the execution of the search and seizure warrant.

During the search, investigators located 2,472 individually-wrapped bags or heroin, nearly 20 grams of cocaine and a loaded handgun. As a result, Cody Lee Hudson, 33, of Dagsboro, was taken into custody and transported to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. Hudson has been charged with possession of heroin and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, possession of a large amount of heroin, possession of a firearm in relation to a drug-trafficking crime and other weapons charges.

He is being held in the Worcester County Jail without bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 21.