OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was charged with first-degree assault last weekend after allegedly choking his girlfriend to the point she nearly fell unconscious during a domestic dispute.

Around 10:15 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to 21st Street and Baltimore Avenue for a report of a domestic incident. A witness stated he heard loud yelling and fighting inside a hotel room. The witness told police he heard a woman crying for help and it sounded like she was being thrown around the room and choked.

Upon arrival, officers were able to separate the two occupants of the hotel room. Both parties refused medical treatment. Officers met with the victim, who told police she was in an argument with her boyfriend later identified as John Mellon, 29, of Norristown, Pa., about infidelity issues.

The victim told police Mellon got angry and was grabbing her arms and throwing her around the room. The victim also told police Mellon was assaulting her for several minutes. According to police reports, the victim said at one point Mellon had kicked her head into the bed frame as she was on the floor.

The victim told police Mellon then allegedly strangled her around the neck and held her down on the bed in the hotel room. According to police reports, the victim told officers at different times during the alleged assault, she felt as is she was going to lose consciousness. In her written statement, the victim said, “the last time he strangled me I feared for my life and screamed for help.”

OCPD officers observed red marks and bruising on the victim’s neck consistent with strangling. When Mellon was interviewed, he told police he was awakened by the victim and an argument ensued. Mellon told police he might have placed his hands around the victim’s neck during the argument and that he knew it was wrong to do so. Mellon also admitted to being under the influence of alcohol during the argument and ensuing assault.

Based on the victim’s verbal and written statements, and because of the observations consistent with her story, Mellon was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

During an initial bail review hearing on Monday, Mellon was ordered to be held without bond. However, he was released on Wednesday after posting as $25,000 bond.