East Coast Grom Tour Makes Stop In O.C.

by

OCEAN CITY- The East Coast Grom Tour youth surfing tournament series makes a stop in Ocean City this weekend with an event hosted by K-Coast Surf Shop on Saturday.

The East Coast Grom Tour is a great entry-level program for young surfers who want to learn and grow in the sport, have some fun and meet new friends. The summer-long series makes its way up and down the east coast with tournament for young surfers in several age and gender divisions.

On Saturday, the East Coast Grom Tour makes its one and only stop in Ocean City this summer with a contest set for 36th Street. The divisions for Saturday’s event include the boys’ and girls’ 10 and under, boys 11-13, boys 14-17, girls 17 and under, boys open longboard, girls open longboard, open shortboard and open bodyboard. There is also a push-in, parent assist division for young boys and girls.

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.