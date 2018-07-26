OCEAN CITY- The East Coast Grom Tour youth surfing tournament series makes a stop in Ocean City this weekend with an event hosted by K-Coast Surf Shop on Saturday.

The East Coast Grom Tour is a great entry-level program for young surfers who want to learn and grow in the sport, have some fun and meet new friends. The summer-long series makes its way up and down the east coast with tournament for young surfers in several age and gender divisions.

On Saturday, the East Coast Grom Tour makes its one and only stop in Ocean City this summer with a contest set for 36th Street. The divisions for Saturday’s event include the boys’ and girls’ 10 and under, boys 11-13, boys 14-17, girls 17 and under, boys open longboard, girls open longboard, open shortboard and open bodyboard. There is also a push-in, parent assist division for young boys and girls.