Delmarva Shorebirds Present $4,424 Check To Big Brothers, Big Sisters

The Delmarva Shorebirds presented a check for $4,424, representing proceeds from the 2018 Star Wars Night Jersey Auction, to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore. Star Wars Night was held on Friday, May 4 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium when the Delmarva Shorebirds faced the Augusta GreenJackets. Shorebirds players and coaches wore specialty Storm Trooper style Star Wars jerseys that were auctioned off during the game. Submitted Photos