BERLIN- The Berlin Little League 11-12 All-Star team advanced to the semifinals in the Maryland state tournament this week with a come-from-behind win over Conococheague, 3-2, on Tuesday.

Berlin beat South Maryland, 12-1, in its opener in the state tournament last weekend to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal game against Conococheague but fell behind, 1-0, early as a dominant opposing pitcher kept them off the board for the first four innings.

In the fifth inning, however, Berlin’s Kannon Cropper lead off with a walk, followed with a single by Stephen Wade. Another single by Owen Knerr scored Cropper to tie the game at 1-1 and Wade advanced to third. Riley Calloway, who hit a grand slam in Berlin’s opener in the state tournament, pinch ran for Wade at third.

Two pitches later, Calloway stole home to put Berlin ahead, 2-1. In the sixth inning, Conococheague tied the game, 2-2, with a solo home run, setting up some late inning heroics for Berlin. In the bottom of the sixth, Berlin’s Alex Navarro led off with a single and later moved to second on a wild pitch. Berlin’s Lucas Loring that cracked a double off the outfield fence, scoring Navarro to secure the dramatic walk-off win in the final inning. With the win, Berlin advanced to the winner’s bracket finale and could face Conococheague again this weekend.

