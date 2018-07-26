BERLIN — The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce announced its annual award winners for 2018.

Submissions were made in each category through July 16 followed by a review by a selection committee made up of two current chamber board members, two past chamber presidents and two special events committee members.

All awards have been sponsored by a local chamber business.

•Lifetime Achievement Award: Buddy Jenkins, Jolly Roger Amusement Parks/Bay Shore Development Corporation; The award is sponsored by Deeley Insurance Group.

•2018 Business Person of The Year: Kimmerly Messick, of Furnish Inc. and former owner of Donaway Furniture. The award is sponsored by D3Corp.

•2018 Citizen of The Year: Michelle Fager of Fager’s Island. The award is sponsored by Atlantic General Hospital.

•2018 Young Professional of The Year: Joe Wilson of Condominium Realty LTD. The award is sponsored by the Harrison Group Resort Hotels & Restaurants.

•2018 Non-Profit of The Year: United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore. The award is sponsored by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, LLC.

•2018 Volunteer of The Year: Jamie and Ali Jacobs, OC Painting Experience by TC Studios. The award is sponsored by Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

The community is invited to join the chamber on Sept. 26 at the Clarion Fontainebleau for its Annual Chamber Awards Celebration to pay homage to the deserving individuals. The evening will begin by introducing the 2018-2019 Board of Directors.

Tickets are $85 per person and include complimentary cocktail hour beverages, hors d’oeuvres, wine service at table, dinner and a delectable dessert.

Sponsor tables are available for $1,000 (table of 10) and include all of the above plus signage on table, recognition in program and on sponsor display.

The cocktail hour is being sponsored by PNC Bank and the entertainment is being sponsored by Worcester County Economic Development.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.OceanCity.org, at the chamber office at Routes 50 and 707 or email lisa@OceanCity.org.