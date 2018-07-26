Accreditation Granted

BERLIN – The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), has granted three-year accreditation to the cancer program at the John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center. To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. Because it is a CoC-accredited cancer center, the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, and other cancer specialists. This multidisciplinary partnership results in improved patient care.

“Creating a new program and bringing together the physician specialists, clinical and support team required for accreditation by the Commission on Cancer requires tremendous effort and community support. Atlantic General has created a very important program to ensure that the best cancer care is available right here in Berlin,” said Michael Franklin, president and CEO of AGH.

The CoC Accreditation Program provides the framework for the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center to improve its quality of patient care through various cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease, and end-of-life care. When patients receive care at a CoC facility, they also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling, and patient centered services including psycho-social support, a patient navigation process, and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.

Like all CoC-accredited facilities, the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center maintains a cancer registry and contributes data to the National Cancer Data Base (NCDB), a joint program of the CoC and American Cancer Society. This nationwide oncology outcomes database is the largest clinical disease registry in the world. Data on all types of cancer are tracked and analyzed through the NCDB and used to explore trends in cancer care. CoC-accredited cancer centers, in turn, have access to information derived from this type of data analysis, which is used to create national, regional, and state benchmark reports. These reports help CoC facilities with their quality improvement efforts.

Dietitian Announced

BERLIN — Moveable Feast has announced the hiring of Shawnee Seitz, registered dietitian, who will focus her efforts on meeting the nutritional needs of Moveable Feast’s clients on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Seitz will begin working Aug. 1 providing individual nutritional counseling through home visits and the over the phone, clinic visits, and community liaison work, such as presentations on wellness at community centers and cooking demonstrations.

Seitz holds a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics from the University of Delaware where she also completed her dietetic internship. She has over five years of experience providing nutrition counseling and education in the community setting along with experience working as a dietitian in the clinical setting.

Moveable Feast is a nonprofit organization that provides free home-delivered, medically tailored meals to those who are economically challenged and living with chronic and severe illnesses and serves residents throughout Maryland including all counties of the Eastern Shore. In 2017, nearly 150,000 meals were delivered to Eastern Shore residents by Moveable Feast, which has been serving the region since 2001. Moveable Feast is also in the hiring process for a community liaison position, dedicated to increasing the organization’s presence on the Eastern Shore and help cultivate relationships for collaboration and partnerships.

“We see there’s a great need for our services along the Eastern Shore and we’re putting plans in motion to bring Moveable Feast’s services to more people living with life-threatening illnesses,” said Executive Director Christian Metzger.

N.C. Campground Acquired

BERLIN – Blue Water Development, a real estate developer specializing in commercial and hospitality properties, has acquired the waterfront Hampton Lodge Campground in Currituck, N.C. This is the corporation’s first property in North Carolina and will be operated in partnership with Kampgrounds of America (KOA).

“We’re very excited to expand the Blue Water family into North Carolina,” said Todd Burbage, Blue Water co-owner. “Water access is the common theme connecting all of our properties, and this one certainly fits the bill with its stunning and expansive water views. We knew it was a gem as soon as we saw it.”

Located roughly 50 miles south of the Virginia-North Carolina border on 480 secluded acres abutting Currituck Sound, the family- and pet-friendly property hosts numerous tent and RV sites, many of which are waterfront.

It offers a general store with gasoline, groceries, and RV and fishing supplies; updated restrooms; laundry facilities; a recreation room and kids’ playground; and a pier providing easy access to fishing, crabbing, and swimming. It also offers an easy drive to many local attractions including the Currituck National Wildlife Refuge, the Currituck Marina & Restaurant, and the famous H2OBX Waterpark. The campground will host regular seasonal activities and themed weekends, from crab feasts to campfire cookouts, that will keep campers well-entertained on site in true Blue Water hospitality fashion.

Blue Water hosted an official ribbon cutting ceremony on May 11 during which they introduced their new mascot, Burbage the Bear, and revealed a surprise dedication of a fire pit in honor of the campground’s former owners, Jim and Anne Slade.

Clinic Earns Certification

SALISBURY — The ALS Association has certified the ALS Clinic at Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) an ALS Recognized Treatment Center (RTC). The RTC designation is the first awarded to an ALS clinic in the state of Maryland.

In honoring PRMC’s ALS Clinic, the national association thanked the team for providing outstanding care and services to people on the Delmarva Peninsula who are facing this most difficult disease. “It is through a complex continuum of care and collaborations between providers, institutions like Peninsula Regional and the ALS Association that people, families and caregivers are better prepared to address the challenges associated with living with ALS,” said Kimberly Maginnis, ALS Association Senior Vice President of Care Services.

To earn the status of an ALS Recognized Treatment Center, the clinic at PRMC was required to achieve and maintain a set of standard and components. They include a multidisciplinary team of nursing and allied health professionals assigned to ALS patients, a neurologist with the specific knowledge base to evaluate and treat people living with the disease and an ongoing process of improvement initiatives.

“I’d like to congratulate the entire team for their outstanding efforts in achieving this recognition,” added James Morgan, MD, neurologist and physician champion for the PRMC ALS Clinic. “Without the dedication and careful attention applied by each member, this level of distinction would not have been possible.”

Tops Agents Recognized

BERLIN — Keller Williams Realty has announced the June top producers for its southeast Sussex County, Del. locations.

Bill Hand of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office won top honors for the top written sales volume for individual agent for the month of June.

Other individual awards for top written volume by office: Zak Keenan of the West Fenwick office; Erin Lee of the Lewes office; and Steve Gilbert of the Bethany Beach office.

Seaside 7 of the Marketplace office won top honors for top written volume for teams. Seaside 7 members include Ann Baker, Sarah Schifano, Tammy Hadder, Anna Meiklejohn, Shelby Smith, Laurie McFaul and Christina Antonioli.

Other team awards for top written sales volume by office were Andy Staton Real Estate Group of the Lewes office (Andy Staton, Chet Carbaugh, Mike Wilkinson, Christine Macysyn and Bryan Bowles); Surf on Home Team of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony Office (Steve Alexander, Jenny Smith, Dave Lieberman); Veirs Bouloucon Group (Courtney Bouloucon, Marc Bouloucon, Al Veirs); and True North Group (Brad Asher, Rebecca Coulbourn, Caleb Brady and Jeri Tucker).

Dan Taglienti of the West Fenwick office won top honors for the highest sold volume for individual agents for the month of June.

Other individual award winners for highest sold volume by office were: Bill Hand of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office; Laura Hufford of the Bethany Beach office; and Bob Wheatley of the Lewes office.

Seaside Seven of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office won top honors for highest sales volume for teams for June.

Other team award for highest sales volume by office were Andy Staton Real Estate Group of the Lewes office; Veirs Bouloucon Group of the West Fenwick office; Surf on Home Team for the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony Office; and Jared Bowers Group of the Bethany Beach office (Jared Bowers, Vincent Garman, Dawid Jablonski).

Zak Keenan of the West Fenwick office won top honors for the top number of contracts written and top number of closings for the month of June. Seaside 7 of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office won top honors for top number of contracts written and top number of closings for the month.