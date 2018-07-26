SNOW HILL – An agreement with Peninsula Regional Medical Center will bring the Wagner Wellness Van to Snow Hill one day a week.

Last Tuesday the Worcester County Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) that will allow the hospital to bring its mobile health van to the Worcester County Health Department one day a week.

“The Wagner Wellness Mobile has tried various locations here in Worcester County and they haven’t really seen the success of getting clients in,” said Worcester County Health Officer Becky Jones. “They’re hoping by having it located on our property that they’ll see more foot traffic.”

Jones explained that PRMC had revamped its Wagner Wellness Van after receiving funding to improve access to health care for residents in the tri-county area. The hospital sends the van to sites in Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties to offer services to residents.

“It’s staffed with a nurse practitioner,” Jones said. “It allows that connection for folks that are not currently engaged in primary care.”

If the county permitted the wellness van to park at the health department office on Public Landing Road one day a week, Jones said it would provide citizens with access to the van as well as the services offered by the health department.

“We have staff there to assist folks,” she said, adding that they could provide information on insurance and other issues.

Jones said that in 2004, the Governor’s Wellmobile Program had provided the community with a service similar to that now being offered by PRMC.

“It was very successful at that time,” she said.

Jones said the MOU with PRMC had been reviewed and approved by both the hospital’s legal team as well as Worcester County’s attorney.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the MOU. The Wagner Wellness Mobile will visit the Worcester County Health Department each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The van visits Somerset County on Tuesdays and is located in Wicomico County on Mondays and Fridays.