A rendering of the new Showell Elementary School is shown. Submitted Image

NEWARK – School system officials approved bids totaling slightly more than $39 million for the new Showell Elementary School.

The Worcester County Board of Education last week approved bids totaling $39,045,266 for the new school. Design of the facility, which will replace the existing 40-year-old Showell Elementary, was completed earlier this year.

“We’re anxious to see it get started,” said school board member Doug Dryden.

Plans to replace the aging and outgrown Showell Elementary have been underway for years. While there was initially some contention between county government officials and school system leaders regarding the project’s estimated cost, the Worcester County Commissioners approved funding for the pre-construction and bidding process in January. Oak Contracting, the company that managed the $50 million renovation and expansion of Snow Hill High School, was selected to handle construction management for Showell. At that time, the school system projected construction costs of roughly $42 million for the facility.

On Tuesday, the school board approved bids for the project. Education officials will now bring the bids to the county commissioners for approval.

“We are highly encouraged about this next step in the process of bringing the Showell Elementary replacement school to life,” Superintendent Lou Taylor said. “Now, we look forward to presenting these bids to the county commissioners in early August as we work collaboratively to move forward this much needed capital project for the Showell community.”

According to Joe Price, the school system’s facilities planner, a pre-bid meeting was conducted in May and bids were due back in mid-June. The school system received 29 bids for 15 bid packages. Oak Contracting reviewed the bids and provided the school board with recommendations at its July 17 meeting.

School board member Bob Rothermel asked why there had been so few bids. Oak Contracting’s Bill Moschler said contractors were busy because there was plenty of work available to them.

“It’s market conditions right now,” he said.

Taylor said that now that they had board approval the bids would be presented to the Worcester County Commissioners. A construction start date is expected to be established once approval from county officials has been received.