Berlin Falls Advisory Committee is recommending demolition of the existing building on the park property. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Plans to demolish an existing building and explore amphitheater possibilities highlighted a report from the Berlin Falls Park Advisory Committee this week.

On Monday the committee, which was created late last year, provided the Berlin Town Council with an update on plans for the new park. Highlights of the report included the committee’s decision to get rid of the old building at the site and to explore some sort of amphitheater for the large property.

“It’s been interesting so far,” said Amy Field, chair of the committee. “We hope we’re going to make the town proud.”

Jack Orris, vice chair of the committee, told the council that since the group was formed last fall, its members had met eight times, gathering to tour the property and review the concept and interpretive plans already created for the 60-acre site. He said they’d talked about partnering with various efforts, such as the Bee City initiative and the proposed bikeway through Berlin, and had met with representatives from Worcester County Recreation and Parks.

The committee also arranged for some immediate improvements to the park, including the installation of dog waste receptacles, the paving of the entrance and the installation of a park sign closer to the road.

“That increases visibility and makes it more welcoming,” Field said.

She said the committee had decided to leave the park’s name in place for now but that other names could be considered in the future, when the facility’s uses had been determined.

“We really felt like we had to make these decisions before we could go on in other directions,” Field said.

She said that just last week the committee voted to demolish the building.

“We know it was a big decision,” she said.

Going forward, she said the committee would explore amphitheater options for the property and would also meet with representatives from the YMCA to determine whether there was a partnership opportunity there. She said the committee would also be researching demolition options and costs.

Mayor Gee Williams said the committee had done an outstanding job in what had to be an intimidating process.

“You got through that and you’re not wandering,” he said. “You seem to be focused on real destinations.”

He said he was grateful for the committee’s determination and also its practice of operating with transparency.

“The things you have listed sound very exciting, very reasonable,” he said. “You are being very thoughtful while having some vision.”