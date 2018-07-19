Pictured, from left, are Ben Stoll, 10, Los Angeles; Paige Clark, 15, Annapolis; Brady Esham, 15, Berlin; Lauren Stoll, 12, Los Angeles; Anna Clark, 11, Annapolis; and Rebecca Stoll, 9, Los Angeles. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — A local youth organization comprised of children who spend their summer at Sunset Island hosted a 3rd Annual Auction for Autism on July 6. The children raised over $4,000 to support the autism charity Surfers Healing.

The Sunset Island Junior Social Committee traditionally hosts events like lemonade stands and craft fairs each summer to raise money for various charities. Inspired by their friend and committee member Brady Esham’s personal experience with autism, the children have made the autism auction an annual event and hosted the third edition this year. The children involved in organizing the event are Brady Esham, 15, of Berlin; Paige and Anna Clark, 15 and 11 of Annapolis; and Lauren, Ben, and Rebecca Stoll, 12, 10 and 9 years of age, of Los Angeles.

The auction took place at the Landing Restaurant at Sunset Island on 67th Street in Ocean City. The children solicited donations from neighbors and local businesses and invited the community to come bid silently on the items. The event also included a live auction where Esham acted as auctioneer and attendees bid on several items including a three-hour boat ride on the 36 feet Yellowfin Jackal and a gift basket from Wockenfuss Candies.

“I want to thank all the businesses that have been with us from the very beginning, especially The Landing, Longboard Café, Deeley Insurance Group, Atlantic Gold, Old Pro Golf, OC Nails and Shade Shack. Every year we ask and every year they agree to help,” said Paige Clark, president of the Junior Social Committee.

Committee member Lauren Stoll added, “In three years, our auction has come so far. We never thought we’d be here with so many sponsors and support.”

“Last year we raised over $3,000. This year we were hoping to raise four thousand and we did it,” said auctioneer Brady Esham.

Many local businesses supported this year’s effort including Atlantic Gold, Action Water Sports, Candy Kitchen, Children’s Book Garden, Deeley Insurance Group, Jimmy’s Kitchen, The Landing Restaurant, Longboard Cafe, OC Nails, Ocean Elements Spa, Old Pro Golf, Park Place, Patty Jeans, Rosenfeld’s Deli, Shade Shack, Southside Deli, Seaside Deli, Spice & Tea Exchange, Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt, Taylor’s Restaurant, Vista Graphics and Wockenfuss Candies.

Nine-year old Rebecca Stoll said, “Even though it rained again this year, people came out and supported us. We’re really grateful.”

Her brother Ben Stoll added, “It was another fun and successful event.”

Committee member Anna Clark summed up the effort, saying, “Surfers Healing is a great organization and a special day for kids with autism. We are so excited to help send more kids to camp.”

Surfers Healing is an autism charity that runs surf camps for children across the United States and the world. Each year, Surfers Healing hosts a surf camp in Ocean City. This year’s event takes place on Aug. 15 on the beach at 37th Street.