SALISBURY – Officials in Wicomico County this week approved a legislative bill that would provided for the issuance and sale of general obligation bonds to fund several construction projects.

On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council voted unanimously to issue and sell general obligation bonds in the amount of $10,504,500 to finance the cost of 10 capital improvement projects.

More than $5.1 million will be used to fund eight renovation projects and one study for the Wicomico County Board of Education. Renovation projects include $1.2 million for fields and grounds at Mardela Middle and High School, more than $1.2 million for systematic renovations at Pinehurst Elementary School and a combined $950,000 to retrofit the auditoriums at Wicomico and Parkside high schools.

In addition, nearly $5.2 million is expected to fund a new public safety building for the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, while a remaining $200,000 will be placed in a contingency fund to offset any differences in the actual cost.

The council voted 6-0 with Councilman John Hall absent to approve the legislative bill.