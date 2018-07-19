The happy crew on the Playmate took first place in the heaviest single tuna division during last weekend’s Ocean City Tuna Tournament and earned the event’s top prize of nearly $329,000. Photo courtesy Fish in OC

OCEAN CITY- The 31st annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament last weekend was once again a big success with a continued red-hot tuna bite providing plenty of drama in almost every category.

Last weekend’s event was one of the biggest ever with 104 boats vying for over $857,000 in prize money. In the signature single heaviest tuna category, the crew on the Playmate took the top prize with a 144-pound bluefin ultimately worth $328,960. The Magic Moment crew was second with a 73-pounder worth $45,240, the Fin Chaser and the Panty Snatcr finished in a tie for third place each with 65-pounders. However, the Fin Chaser earned $8,727 in prize money while the Panty Snatchr earned $1,902 because of added entry levels.

In the heaviest stringer weight division, it was the crew on the Goin’ In Deep taking first-place with a combined 325 pounds worth $237,438. The Marli was second with a stringer weighing 314 pounds and earned $83,677. The No Quarter took third in the division with a stringer weighing 301 pounds and earned $46,150.

In the dolphin division, it was the crew on the Spring Mix II taking first place with a 49-pounder worth $27,610. The Seakeeper was second with a 42-pounder worth $1,000, while the Reel Chaos was third with a 36-pounder worth $500. The Troublemaker took first in the wahoo division with a 41-pounder worth $10,440.

First and second place in the Top Junior Angler division went to the Let-It-Ride with a pair of 54-pounder worth a combined $1,500. First place in the Top Lady Angler division went to the That’s Right, while the Reel Chaos was second and the Lucky Duck II was third.

The Magic Moment took first place in the division for boats 35-feet and under and its prize was included in the overall payout for the second-place tuna. The Primary Search took first in the stringer division of the 35 and under category and earned $5,850 in prize money. In the category for boats 36-feet to 51-feet, the Reel Desire took first in the single heaviest fish division and earned $13,590. The Lucky Duck II took first place in the stringer division for boats 36-feet to 51-feet and earned $8,100.