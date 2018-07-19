AGHRx RediScripts Manager Jeff Kukel is pictured with Sheriff Reggie Mason and Sgt. Matt Crisafulli of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – Thanks to a gracious donation from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department, championed by Lt. N.J. Passwaters, Sgt. Matt Crisafulli and Sheriff Reggie Mason, Atlantic General Hospital and AGHRx RediScripts Pharmacy have announced the installation of a Medsafe Drug disposal receptacle.

In the state of Maryland, only one public controlled substance disposal location for medications is available for every 32 pharmacies. Yet in 2017, there were over 66 million prescriptions filled at retail pharmacies with over 26 million of these prescriptions left unfinished.

The need for expanded drug disposal solutions is overwhelming and contributes to stockpiles of unused and unwanted medications in home medicine cabinets as well as improper disposal of prescription medications. When left accessible to the wrong hands, the leftover prescription drugs can lead to temptations that can have dire consequences for people of all ages.

Since the beginning of June, the Medsafe Drug Disposal receptacle has been in place in AGH and available to community members to drop off their unused and unwanted mediations 24 hours a day, 365 days per year for safe disposal and destruction through the process preferred by the DEA, FDA, and the EPA. While the vast majority of commonly prescribed medications can be disposed of through the Medsafe Drug disposal receptacle, certain restrictions, items unacceptable for disposal include aerosol sprays, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, needles, syringes or sharp containers, more than four ounces of liquid, trash, mercury thermometers, batteries, chemicals or durable medical equipment supplies.

The Medsafe Drug disposal receptacle is located in the main lobby of Atlantic General Hospital near the reception desk.