GPS Device Finds Suspect

OCEAN CITY — A Bowie man was arrested on multiple theft charges last week after a stolen GPS ankle bracelet helped connect him to a series of vehicle break-ins.

Last Thursday and Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers took two reports regarding thefts from vehicles. The victims reported electronics, personal checks, jewelry, a wallet and medications were stolen during the vehicle break-ins but no suspect was immediately identified.

Around 7 a.m. last Friday, an OCPD officer conducted a pedestrian stop of an individual, later identified as Bruke Yared, 25, of Bowie, in the area where the car thefts occurred. The officer noted in the report Yared was carrying a large quantity of loose change in his pockets.

Yared initially granted the OCPD officer consent to search his backpack. The search revealed a laptop computer, a tablet, an iPhone, a new woman’s razor and a GPS ankle monitoring device. When the officer began asking Yared questions about the contents of the backpack, he withdrew his consent for the search.

At the time, the OCPD officer was unaware of the vehicle thefts that had been reported and Yared was released from the scene. The officer noted in the report the GPS ankle monitoring bracelet appeared to have been cut off from whomever had been wearing it.

The OCPD officer was able to obtain a serial number from the GPS monitor and contacted Court Services and Offender agency. The supervisor confirmed the device belonged to his agency, but that it had never been issued to Yared. The supervisor valued the device at $350 and requested it be returned.

Based on the evidence thus far, OCPD officers obtained a search warrant for Yared’s person and any bags or luggage in his possession. Around 1:45 p.m. last Friday, Yared was located and served with the search warrant. The search revealed the stolen GPS device, an iPhone valued at $800 and a tablet valued at $900.

Using the cell phone, the officer was able to contact the owner, who had reported the items stolen earlier. The victim told police she discovered the items had been stolen after checking out of a midtown hotel.

Based on the possession of the stolen GPS device, the iPhone and the iPad, Yared was arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft. When questioned, Yared told police the government had planted the GPS device in his property when he was released from jail and that he found the phone and tablet.

Third Time’s The Charm

OCEAN CITY — A Seaford, Del. man was arrested on drug distribution charges last week after allegedly selling crack cocaine to an undercover Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer three times over the course of a week.

During the month of June, OCPD officers conducted an undercover buy-bust operation targeting sales of illegal narcotics in the resort. On June 28, an undercover OCPD officer made contact with Ronald Ricketts, Jr., 41, of Seaford, engaged in a drug-related conversation and arranged the purchase of $200 worth of crack cocaine. The deal was consummated as planned and Ricketts was allowed to leave.

On July 3, Ricketts contacted the same OCPD officer about the sale of more crack cocaine. The officer made the arrangement and met the suspect at the appointed time and place and purchased another $100 worth of crack. Finally, on July 10, the same officer arranged to meet with Ricketts to purchase another $200 worth of crack cocaine.

This time, once the deal was consummated, Ricketts was taken into custody and charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Boardwalk Outburst Leads To Charges

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer and damaging his bicycle on the Boardwalk last weekend during a routine stop for a smoking citation.

Around 2:30 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on bicycle patrol on the Boardwalk stopped to assist another officer who was trying to issue a smoking citation. The individual refused to provide identification information to allow officers to appropriately issue the citation. According to police reports, it took officers several minutes to identify the suspect as Mariah Jo Bayha, 19, of Reston, Va.

Meanwhile, a friend of Bayha, later identified as Amanda Ciachowski, 23, of Chantilly, Va., attempted to intercede on her behalf and was ultimately arrested for obstructing and hindering and other charges. When Bayha saw Ciachowski being arrested, she tried to intervene and attempted to push past the officers. When the officer stopped Bayha and told her to sit on the seawall, she shoved one officer and was taken into custody for assault.

According to police reports, Bayha became irate and began shouting and cussing at the officers, claiming they were racist. When Bayha walked past the officer’s patrol bike, she kicked the bike causing damage. When the officers were able to get Bayha to sit on the seawall and await the transport vehicle, she spat on one of the officers successfully and missed a second time.

Throughout the entire arrest process, Bayha continued to scream and cuss at officers claiming they were racist and shouted “black live matter,” according to police reports. Her outbursts attracted the attention of numerous people on the Boardwalk on a crowded mid-afternoon in July. She was ultimately charged with assault, malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct.

Pedestrian Drug Bust

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested on multiple charges last week after allegedly crossing Coastal Highway against a pedestrian signal and nearly causing a vehicle collision before being found with cocaine.

Around 2:50 a.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on patrol in the area of 59th Street observed a woman attempting to cross Coastal Highway from east to west against a marked pedestrian signal while traffic in the travel lanes had green lights in both directions.

The officer observed the suspect, later identified as Colleen Burke, 40, of Nazareth, Pa., screaming at a male who was telling her to stop and not cross the highway against the traffic signal, according to police reports. However, Burke continued to cross and scream at the man on the opposite side.

As she crossed into the southbound lanes, a van and a taxi cab had to quickly apply their brakes to avoid hitting Burke, which almost caused a collision between the two vehicles, according to police reports. Burke continued to yell at the drivers of the two vehicles as she stumbled across the highway.

Based on the evidence, Burke was arrested on numerous charges including intoxicated endangerment and disorderly conduct among others. During a search of Burke’s person during processing, six individual baggies of suspect cocaine were found and additional charges were tacked on.

Missing Swimmer Found

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fire Department’s rescue boat was pressed into service last weekend when a man who went into the bay to swim during the afternoon was reported missing by his family hours later, but he was found soon after walking down Coastal Highway.

Around 3 p.m. last Saturday, a middle-aged man reportedly went into the water on the bayside in uptown Ocean City but never returned. About 8:30 p.m. that night, the man’s family reported him missing and the Ocean City Police Department began a search of the area.

The Ocean City Fire Department’s rescue boat was pressed into service to assist with the search efforts. About two hours later, the missing man was found in the midtown area walking along Coastal Highway unharmed, according to police reports.

Arrested For Boxing

OCEAN CITY — Two Virginia men were arrested on assault and other charges last week after Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers observed them fighting on the sidewalk in the midtown area.

Around 5:50 p.m. last Saturday, OCPD officers were traveling south of Coastal Highway in the area of 38th Street when they observed two men actively fighting on the sidewalk in front of a crowd gathered in the area of a nearby business. According to police reports, the two men, later identified as Juan Ibarra-Gonzalez, 21, and Caron Hunter-Turner, 23, both of Centerville, Va., were in boxing stances and were rapidly punching each other in the chest and face.

According to police reports, the public boxing match on the sidewalk caused traffic on Coastal Highway to slow down, creating a traffic safety issue. When questioned, the two men told police they were only play fighting and pretending to be boxers. Nonetheless, each was arrested and charged with assault and affray.

Indecent Exposure Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Fort Washington, Md. man was arrested on indecent exposure and other charges last weekend after allegedly urinating on a public street in front of a group of females near the entrance to a bar.

Around 1:20 a.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were patrolling in the area of 60th Street on the bayside when they observed a group of males standing on the street. One member of the group, later identified a Jorge Calix, 22, of Fort Washington, appeared to be extremely intoxicated and was yelling at other members of the group, according to police reports.

At one point, Calix unzipped his pants and began urinating on the public street.

According to police reports, a large group of about eight females was walking by as they attempted to enter the nightclub parking lot and observed Calix’s behavior. The female witnesses were reportedly disgusted by the display. Calix was ultimately arrested and charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.