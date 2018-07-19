Members of the Berlin Police Department are pictured at Jolly Roger’s Splash Mountain with Berlin Youth Club participants. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – Local children continue to benefit from the growing relationship between Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services and the town’s police force.

Whether it’s by chaperoning a field trip or providing funding for school supplies, staff at Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services (WYFCS) say the Berlin Police Department is always willing to help. Steve Taylor, executive director of WYFCS, said that while the nonprofit worked with many organizations in its efforts to improve the health of local children and families, the Berlin Police Department was one of its key partners.

“We are so grateful for the help and support they provide to our community through our programs,” he said. “Together we are ensuring our kids have a brighter future.”

While the Berlin Police Department has provided funding support to WYFCS for many years, officers have developed a closer relationship with the nonprofit in recent years. Chief Arnold Downing said that when WYFCS launched the Berlin Youth Club and the SAGES and SABERS programs a few years ago, there were more opportunities for involvement. The police department now sponsors the annual WYFCS summer trip to Jolly Roger Splash Mountain as well as a trip to Altitude Trampoline Park in Delmar. A handful of officers accompany the kids on each trip.

“We know they run three different programs and it’s hard to have volunteers for big trips,” he said, adding that his officers were happy to help. “It’s easy for us to give tangible support and financial support.”

Amanda Chaffee, a therapist at Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services, said it was good for the kids to interact with members of the local law enforcement community.

“They get to see them as people instead of just police,” she said.

She said the officers’ efforts to volunteer also helped with community building.

“The Berlin Police Department is well respected,” she said. “People love them.”

She said more often than not Downing, who’s been with the department 27 years and has led it for the past 15, knows a child’s relatives.

“The chief knows their families,” Chaffee said. “His first question is always ‘who’s your grandma?’”

Downing agreed that it was good for members of the police force to introduce themselves to the town’s young constituents and interact with them in a positive way.

“We get to know who the kids are, they get to know who we are, in a fun setting,” he said.

By providing financial support to WYFCS, the department helps ensure kids participating in Berlin Youth Club and SAGES and SABERS get to enjoy experiences they might not have had otherwise. Tickets to water parks aren’t in the budget for many families.

“Every one of these things are learning experiences and a lot of times it’s something they wouldn’t be able to do on their own,” Downing said. “When the community comes up with great ideas we’re there to support them.”

Austin Piccarreta, youth programs coordinator for WYFCS, said the Berlin Police Department was an amazing organization to work with. In addition to the trips the agency sponsors, she said officers helped in countless other ways.

“They help us behind the scenes to provide the community with the necessities they need such as school supplies, toys around the holidays and food for the community,” she said. “Working with them through co-sponsoring our trips to Jolly Roger and Altitude Trampoline Park for our Berlin Youth Club kids, and the entire community with National Night Out, has allowed us to build a strong, lasting relationship with them that truly benefits the residents of Berlin. Anytime we need help with any of our programs or ideas to help in the community, they are always right there waiting with a helping hand.”