The Berlin All-Star 11-12 Major League team last weekend captured the District 8 championship with a 4-3 win over Fruitland to advance to the state tournament. Submitted photo

BERLIN- The Berlin Little League 11-12 Major League All-Star team this week edged Fruitland, 4-3, to capture the District 8 championship and advance to the state playoffs.

The Berlin 11-12 Major League team was dominating at times during the District 8 tournament, sweeping five games to win the title. Berlin beat Delmar, 11-1, in its tournament opener and won the next three by shutout including a 9-0 win over East Wicomico, a 14-0 win over West Salisbury and a 10-0 win over Willards.

All on all, Berlin beat its opponents by a combined 48-4 during the District 8 championship. After beating Fruitland in the title game, Berlin travels to Hagerstown this weekend for the state championship tournament and will face District 4 champion South Maryland in its opener on Saturday.

