BERLIN — Worcester County GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is inviting all golf enthusiasts to participate in its 4th Annual GOLD on the Green Golf Tournament fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 5, at Ocean City Golf Club’s Newport Bay Course in Berlin.

If you’re not a golfer, there are great ways to promote your business through a variety of sponsorships. Donations are also greatly appreciated.

This tournament supports GOLD’s emergency assistance programs for Worcester County residents who experience financial difficulties and crisis situations.

The 18-hole golf tournament will be a scramble format, with registration at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Lunch, a buffet dinner with carving station, awards, golfer gift bag, greens fee and cart are all included in the golfer fee of $125. Golf cards and great raffles will be available, accepting cash and checks only. All proceeds will benefit GOLD’s community services.

During 2017, GOLD provided vital support for 2,103 adults and 1,746 children, a total of 3,849 Worcester County residents served. Assistance was provided to help avoid eviction, prevent disconnect or to reconnect utilities, provide food and clothing, meet urgent medical needs, assist children transitioning from homes into foster care, and to provide items to meet basic needs for infants, young children, vulnerable adults, and those who are homeless.

Special projects included School Supplies for Students (492 children served), Thanksgiving Turkey Meals (265 meals provided) and Helping Hands for the Holidays (801 children and 68 vulnerable adults served).

Registration forms are available on GOLD’s website at www.WorcesterCountyGOLD.org and at Facebook.com/WorcesterGOLD.