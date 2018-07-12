ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your persistence pays off as the information you demanded starts to come through. The pace is slow at first, but it begins to speed up as the week draws to a close.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): An unwelcome bit of news jolts the Bovine, who would prefer that things proceed smoothly. But it’s at most a momentary setback. A Leo brings more welcome tidings.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You need to pay close attention to the details before making a commitment. Don’t accept anything that seems questionable, unless you get an answer that can be backed up.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Congratulations on getting that project up and running. But as exciting as it is, don’t let it carry you away. Make sure you set aside time to spend with family and friends.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Be sure you are part of the discussion involving your suggestions. Your presence ensures that you can defend your work, if necessary. It also helps gain your colleagues’ support.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A misunderstanding needs to be dealt with, or it can grow and cause more problems later on. Be the bigger person and take the first step to clear the air.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Set some strict guidelines for yourself so your heavier-than-usual work schedule doesn’t overwhelm the time you need to spend relaxing with loved ones.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You might feel a little uncomfortable being among people you hardly know. But remember that today’s strangers can become tomorrow’s valuable contacts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Reward yourself for all that you’ve accomplished despite some annoying situations that got in your way. Enjoy a well-earned getaway with someone special.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Realizing that someone else is taking credit for what you did is bound to get anyone’s goat, but especially yours. Be patient. The truth soon comes out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Forget about opposites attracting. What you need is to find someone who thinks like you and will support your ideas, even if others say they’re too radical.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Workplace problems can affect your financial plans. Be prudent and avoid running up bills or making commitments until things begin to ease up by the 27th.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your intuition helps you communicate easily with people and understand their needs.

