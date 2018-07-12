Gerald “Jerry” V. Myers

SELBYVILLE, Del. — Gerald “Jerry” V. Myers, age 60 of Selbyville, Del. and formerly of Perry Hall, Md., passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at his home after a battle with cancer.

Jerry was born in Baltimore to Gerald C. and Sharon A. (Schmidt) Myers. He was a deeply devoted family man. He enjoyed socializing with family and friends, loved music, boating and fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Debbie Myers; two sons, Joshua Myers of Towson and Daniel Myers of Willards; his parents Gerald and Sharon Myers of Baltimore; and his brother Ronald Myers of Baltimore.

He had several special people in his life to include Kaitlynn and Ryleigh Young, Liz Rawlings, Janet and Phil Joynes, Susan Dennison, Charles Fink, Betty and Dick Harper and Barbara and Dennis Marshall. He also loved his aunts/uncles, cousins, nieces/nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Jerry’s name to the American Cancer Society, restricted to the Esophageal Research, 1315 Mount Hermon Road, Suite D, Salisbury, Md. 21804.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com