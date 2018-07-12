OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) special enforcement and narcotics units were active during the month of June, making nearly 100 arrests in details focusing on drug distribution and peace and good order in and around the Boardwalk and downtown area.

The OCPD’s narcotics and vice unit recently completed multiple drug enforcement buy-bust during the month of June in the downtown area, making a total of 31 arrests during the month. In the operations, undercover officers act as potential buyers and approach suspected dealers to arrange transactions.

During the course of the June operation, 17 individuals were arrested for distribution of controlled dangerous substances or conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. Throughout the month, OCPD undercover detectives seized marijuana, cocaine and prescription pills from the suspects. An additional 11 suspects were arrested for possession of fake CDS.

June’s buy-bust operation on the Boardwalk and in the downtown area was a multi-agency initiative that included neighboring law enforcement agencies. The OCPD this week thanked the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team (CET) for its involvement in the initiative. The CET consists of members of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. The OCPD narcotics unit also had assistance from the department’s special enforcement unit, the major crimes unit and the patrol division.

The OCPD also reminded citizens that undercover officers continue to conduct drug enforcement operations throughout the year to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. According to the OCPD, drug activity often leads to more serious criminal incidents and the narcotics unit is dedicated to the safety of the resorts residents and guests.

While the narcotics unit was conducting its buy-bust operation in June, the OCPD Criminal Enforcement Division’s special enforcement unit was conducting multiple plainclothes operations in partnership with the patrol division. The operations focused on addressing crime in and around the town’s most densely populated areas including the Boardwalk.

During the plainclothes operations, detectives were focused on addressing peace and good order crimes such as disorderly conduct, ordinance violations and property crimes. More specifically, OCPD detectives focused their efforts to reduce incidents related to robberies, which tend to spike upward during the early part of the summer.

As a result of the undercover operations, a total of 61 arrests were made, four citations were issued and six handguns and other weapons were seized. The special enforcement unit was established in 2013 and operates as a proactive criminal investigative unit, focused on working closely with the community to fight crimes that directly effect residents and visitors.