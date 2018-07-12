The Berlin Town Council currently consists of, from left, Council members Thom Gulyas, Zackery Tyndall and Elroy Brittingham, Mayor Gee Williams and Council members Dean Burrell and Troy Purnell. Administrative Director Laura Allen is pictured, right. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Incumbents are seeking to retain the seats up for grabs in this fall’s Berlin Town Council election.

Councilmen Dean Burrell, Thom Gulyas and Troy Purnell have filed to run in the town’s Oct. 2 election. The filing deadline for candidates is Sept. 4.

“We’ve gotten a lot of stuff done these last four years,” Purnell said. “It’s a good group.”

Purnell, who represents District 1, was first elected in 2008 to take over the remainder of the term vacated by Gee Williams when he became mayor. He said he was enjoying his time on the council and wanted to hold on to his position.

“We’ve got a lot of good things going and I want to keep it going,” he said.

Burrell, the council representative for residents in District 4, and Gulyas, who holds the at-large seat, say they’re also running to finish a few things they considered unfinished.

“If the people of Berlin retain me for another term with the council, I will be humbled,” said Burrell, who was elected to the Berlin Town Council in 1994. “I’d like to run again because there are some things still pending I’d like to see completed.”

Burrell cited the design of Berlin Falls Park, the town’s stormwater management program and a resolution to recent funding talks with the Berlin Fire Company.

“The Berlin Fire Company offers a great service to the community,” he said. “If funding’s needed, it should be provided, however, funding should be provided with total transparency because we’re talking about taxpayer funds.”

Gulyas also expressed interest in settling funding issues with the fire company and getting the design of Berlin Falls Park underway. Those aren’t the only issues he wants to see resolved, however.

“One of the biggest is parking,” he said. “Last but not least is the impact public events have on the town.”

Gulyas said he’d enjoyed his first four years in office and would love the opportunity to continue serving the town as a councilman. He said the current group of elected officials worked well together and he’d like to see that relationship continue.

“I enjoy working with this mayor and council,” he said. “We all have the best interests of the town at heart.”

The town’s board of supervisors of elections is slated to meet Sept. 4, after the 5 p.m. filing deadline, to review election details and go over the list of candidates.

“The primary purpose for the meeting will be to certify candidates,” said Mary Bohlen, the town’s administrative services director.

The municipal election will take place Oct. 7, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The deadline for voter registration, which can be completed online at vote.org, is Aug. 31.