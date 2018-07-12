Pictured, from left, at this week’s check presentation were Surf Club member Effie Cox, OCBP Public Education Coordinator Kristin Joson, Surf Club Board member Tommy Vach, Surf Club member Rusty Ruszin, Ocean City Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin, OCBP Lt. Ward Kovacs and Councilman Tony DeLuca. Photo by Bethany Hooper

OCEAN CITY – A donation to the Ocean City Beach Patrol is expected to help the agency promote beach and water safety.

Representatives with the Ocean City Surf Club (OCSC) presented the Ocean City Beach Patrol with a $1,500 donation at a Coastal Resources Legislative Committee (Green Team) meeting on Wednesday.

The donation will be used to sponsor the beach patrol’s Water and Beach Safety Manual, a coloring and activity book distributed to youth and used to instruct families in some of the basics of water and beach safety.

OCSC member Rusty Ruszin said the manuals promote safety at the beach and aligns with the nonprofit’s mission of mentoring and educating.

“It’s a great public-private partnership,” he said, “and it really goes back to the community.”

Beach patrol Captain Butch Arbin commended the OCSC for their support of the Water and Beach Safety Manual.

“When people see this, they’ll know how to get in touch with you …,” he said. “They will probably save more lives by what they’ve done in these guides that what we’ll ever save on the beach. They are going to save lives because people saw the book.”

Arbin added the manuals are part of the beach patrol’s mission to educate, prevent and intervene.

“One of the things a lot of people don’t realize about the Ocean City Beach Patrol is we have a three-part mission and the first part of our mission is education,” he said. “It makes us different from most other beach patrols in the world.”

By sponsoring the manuals, Arbin said the OCSC was joining their efforts to help people remain safe on the beach and in the water.

“They are partners in saving lives and we really appreciate it,” he said.

Councilman Tony DeLuca, who chairs the Green Team, also applauded the OCSC’s contribution.

“On behalf of the Mayor and Council we are really proud of this partnership with the Ocean City Surf Club and the beach patrol,” he said. “I think it’s really important for the city and we really appreciate it. Thank you for what you do.”