The accident scene is pictured on Grays Corner Road off of Route 50 Wednesday. Photo courtesy of IAFF Local 4269, Ocean City Career Firefighter Paramedics Association

BERLIN — An Ocean City man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident on Grays Corner Road near the Glen Riddle community mid-day on Wednesday.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the Maryland State Police, along with the Berlin Fire Department, the Ocean City Fire Department, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department and Delaware State Police Trooper 2 responded to Grays Corner Rd. west of Riddle Lane for a single-vehicle collision. The investigation revealed a Ford Ranger pickup truck left the roadway and struck a telephone pole.

The driver was identified as Tony Leonard Childs, 31, of Ocean City. Childs was flown via helicopter to a nearby medical facility. Despite efforts to save him, Childs succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing and more details will be provided when they become available.

The accident snarled traffic along the Route 50 corridor in both directions on a busy mid-July afternoon. Complicating the traffic issues was roadwork on the Route 90 corridor into Ocean City around the same time with backup from the resort to Route 113 and beyond.