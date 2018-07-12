Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum Thanks George A. Weber III

The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum would like to thank George A. Weber III for making a generous donation toward the George and Suzanne Hurley Scholarship Fund. This donation was made in loving memory of Rose Weber. This scholarship fund is organized by the museum and is open to Stephen Decatur High School seniors. Pictured, from left, are museum President Nancy Howard, Weber and Daphne Hurley, daughter of George and Suzanne Hurley.