BERLIN — The occasion of Berlin’s 150th anniversary prompted a celebration and since the world, internationally, is celebrating “The Year of the Woman,” it became important to celebrate the women in Berlin who help make the Town of Berlin the treasure it has become for the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Shortly before the beginning of 2018, it was discovered that over 80 percent of the businesses in Berlin were owned by women. The Committee for Women in Berlin also discovered that Atlantic General Hospital is one of the town’s largest employers of women and that women in Berlin hold impressive positions in the cultural, educational and professional arena, benefiting Berlin’s population.

After such an enormous revelation, it was decided by the committee that it should celebrate women in Berlin with a year-long campaign. The committee announced this week its lineup of educational, cultural and informational events for the 150th anniversary year of Berlin.

Women in health, arts, business, education and non-profits will share information and services at events, which started in June and will be continuing through October.

The June events surrounding The Women in History, sponsored by The Calvin B. Taylor Museum, celebrating the many women who helped shape the Town of Berlin over the past 150 years. Rozelle Handy was featured by the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum, which will continue to feature more historic females and their many contributions in Berlin’s history regularly at the museum through October.

On Thursday, July 19, The Year of the Woman Health Fair, sponsored by Atlantic General Hospital, will take place at Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services from 4-6:30 p.m. Offered will be free health screenings, women’s health education opportunities, information on the AGH Campaign for the Future and the new John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center, cooking demonstrations and more. This free public event is aimed at celebrating women in health.

On Aug, 10, a celebration of the “Women in Non-Profits” will take place at the Worcester County Arts Council in Berlin from 5-8 p.m. in conjunction with the Second Friday Arts Stroll. There will be an opening exhibit reception at the Arts Council Gallery, which will be open to the general public. This will be a professional networking and social event. Refreshments will be offered.

On Sept. 14, also in conjunction with the Second Friday Arts Stroll, “The Women in Business” is planned to have all businesses owned by women, highlighting their individual businesses with balloons flying from their locations acknowledging every female-owned business in Berlin. Each owner will be showcased with a photo and their individual business’s special contribution to the overall success of Berlin’s business community.

On Oct. 12, “Women in the Arts” will focus on featuring Berlin women artists and their contributions to the local Berlin art scene at the new Berlin Library branch from 5 to 8 p.m. An art exhibit by Berlin women artists highlighting their artwork will be on display from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. The event will also feature music entertainment by women artists. A meet and greet reception will be open to the general public. Refreshments will be offered.

The public is invited to each of these events and the committee hopes attendees find them educational, informational and entertaining.