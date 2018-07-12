OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Beach Patrol will host the annual Boardwalk swim to honor Captain Robert Craig on Saturday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. on 14th Street and the Boardwalk.

Competitors will swim a measured mile with the prevailing current to a finish line located at 14th Street and the beach.

Participants will compete under the watchful eye of surf rescue technicians deployed in the water, on the beach and in rescue boats. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in open-water swimming.

The beach patrol event is named in honor of the late Craig, who served as captain of the Ocean City Beach Patrol from 1935-1986. Throughout his 52 years of service to the Town of Ocean City, Craig molded the Ocean City Beach Patrol into what it is today.

One of the first procedures Craig changed was the training and recruiting process, requiring each person interested in becoming a member of the Ocean City Beach Patrol to fill out a written application and complete a physical assessment. If the individuals successfully completed the test, Craig continued their education by assigning an experienced guard for further instruction in spotting rip currents, knowledge of waves and what to look for so that preventive measures could be taken before difficulties occurred. Craig also introduced semaphore to the patrol, and it is still used for communication between guards to supplement radio communication.

A registration form for the Boardwalk swim can be completed on-line at www.ococean.com/ocbp. Click on the competition link. Those participants who register early will be offered a discounted price if the form is completed before July 11, 2018. Participants will still be required to check-in on the day of the competition, pay the registration fee, and complete the proper paperwork before being permitted to compete. The registration includes a t-shirt for all participants as well as certificates and medals for the top three finishers in each category and both events. Registration on site begins at 5 p.m.