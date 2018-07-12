BERLIN — The Friends of the Ocean Pines Library will hold its annual book sale this July 27-30.

Taking a look back at the New York Times best seller list 10 years ago, many authors writing then are still writing today. Most prolific, of course, is James Patterson with four books on the 2008 list. Janet Evanovich had two books and others, such as Stephen King, John Grisham, Jodi Picoult, Lee Child and Michael Connolly, had at least one. If you are interested in these writers and their other works, the Friends of the Ocean Pines Library (FOPF) book sale is the place to find them.

If fiction is not your cup of tea, visit the newest section of hard to find, collectible and autographed books as well as first editions. Nonfiction categories include gardening, sports, travel, history, family, biography, reference, home school/education, large print, westerns, classic, poetry, humor, religion, animals and nature and science fiction. Looking for holiday gifts, visit the holiday-related, craft and cook books.

The large and popular children’s section will return as will sections with music CDs, DVDs and audio books. Also available will be many coffee table books covering films, photography and art as well as thousands of paperback books.

The sale will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 27 for members of the Friends of the Ocean Pines Library, although attendees will be able to join at the door for $5 (individual membership) and $10 (family membership). On Saturday, July 28, the sale will be open to the general public from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with books ranging from 50 cents to $2 (specials as marked) and on Monday July 30 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., all books will be sold at half price. Cash and checks only.

This sale is the single biggest source of income for the FOPF group. The funds are used to help the Ocean Pines Library in many ways, including the purchase of books, upgrades of the computer system and electronic system, as well as providing funds for the children’s and adult programs.