BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital is sponsoring the 2nd Annual Autism Awareness Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 4-6 p.m. This event is free to the community. Dinner will be provided and registration is required.

Guest speakers at the conference include Katelyn Busacca, RD, from Atlantic General Nutrition Services. She will be discussing cooking with kids and other healthy meal time behaviors.

Attorney Maureen van Stone of the Kennedy Krieger Institute will discuss transition planning for students with disabilities.

Dr. Deepa Menon, also of the Kennedy Krieger Institute, will discuss transitions to adult healthcare.

The event will be held at the Captain's Table restaurant on 15th Street from 4-6 p.m.