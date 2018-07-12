OCEAN CITY- Young anglers will get their moment in the spotlight next weekend when the Ocean City Marlin Club hosts its 14th Annual Kid’s Classic Tournament.

Throughout the summer, the big boys and girls get to show off their fishing skills practically every weekend with one tournament or another, but the focus during next weekend’s 14th Annual Kid’s Classic will clearly be on the younger anglers. The event is open to all anglers age 19 or younger and will taking place in the waters in and around the resort area from the back bays to the ocean.

The annual tournament is held for the benefit of the Wish-A-Fish Foundation, a national program that provides opportunities for kids with special needs, whether they are suffering from a life-threatening illness or suffer from long-term disability, to enjoy a day on the water catching fish. The event gets underway next Friday with registration and a captain’s meeting before the action inshore and offshore gets underway next Saturday and Sunday. Participating boats and anglers will fish one of the two days.

Sunset Marina will host the weigh-ins each fishing day but most of the tournament activity will be centered at the host Ocean City Marlin Club. For example, Sunday’s activities include a carnival and awards ceremony. For more information, contact the Ocean City Marlin Club at (410) 213-1613.