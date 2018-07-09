OCEAN CITY — Ocean City police have charged two of three suspects wanted in connection with a multiple-day, three-state theft scheme from arcade games that began in the resort late last month, but they remain at large and have not been taken into custody.

On June 24, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to the area of Worcester Street and the Boardwalk for a reported theft from an arcade game. Surveillance video from earlier that day showed suspects breaking into and stealing up to $500 in quarters from an enclosed arcade game. In addition, the break-in caused roughly $500 in damage to the game.

Through investigation, OCPD officers learned the same suspects had allegedly conducted two additional thefts similar in nature on the morning of June 24 in Rehoboth Beach. In addition, the investigation revealed the suspects had allegedly committed four thefts from arcade games in Pennsylvania two days later on June 26.

In coordination with several other law enforcement agencies, OCPD detectives have identified two of the three adult suspects including Elysia R. Botwin, 42, and Michael Citelli, 48, both of New Port Rictchie, Fla. The third suspect has not been identified.

Police on Monday announced Citelli has been charged with theft of $100 to less than $1,500, conspiracy to commit theft from $100 to less than $1,500 and malicious destruction of property less than $1,500. Botwin has been charged with theft from $100 to less than $1,500 and conspiracy to commit theft from $100 to less than $1,500.

Neither suspect has been captured at this time. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Citelli and Botwin, or who are able to identify the third suspect, is urged to contact the OCPD’s

Crime Tips Hotline at 410-520-5136, or leave an anonymous tip at www.oceancitymd.gov/police.