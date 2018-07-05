Three High School Seniors Awarded $1,000 Each Through Ocean 98 Cash For College Fund

Each year, Ocean 98.1 FM awards three area high school seniors with $1,000 each to be used for college tuition and expenses through the Ocean 98 Cash For College Fund. One student is chosen from Worcester County, Wicomico County and Sussex County. To apply, high school seniors are asked to write an essay explaining why they deserve the $1,000 cash reward for college. Scholarship recipients were, Haley Cook, Worcester County, Snow Hill High; Samantha Wiersberg, Wicomico, James M. Bennett High School; and Haley Schnupp, Sussex, Cape Henlopen High School. Submitted Photos