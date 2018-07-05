Downtown Gridlock Ensues Once Again After Fireworks; OC Parking Lot Filled To Capacity By 10 A.M. On Fourth OCEAN CITY — The new “pay by plate” parking system at the Inlet lot performed as expected on its first real test on the Fourth of July, but it could not prevent the gridlock that snarled downtown traffic after the holiday fireworks display. Prior to the start of the summer season, the traditional gated system… Read more »

Fourth Of July Drowning Off Assateague ASSATEAGUE — An unidentified man drowned in the ocean off Assateague Island National Seashore on Wednesday evening, according to Maryland Natural Resource Police (NRP) officials. Around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, NRP officials received a call about a body in the ocean in the Maryland side of the Assateague Island National Seashore. Four NRP officers quickly…

Boardwalk Project's Next Phase Far Exceeds Estimate; At $4.2M, Access Effort Will Need Reworking OCEAN CITY — After getting "sticker shocked" with the cost of the second phase of the Boardwalk access control plan, which came in estimated three or four times higher than anticipated, Ocean City officials this week sent the staff and designers back to the drawing board. The Mayor and Council on Monday got an early…