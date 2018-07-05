Republican Women Of Worcester County Hold Annual Red, White And Blue Luncheon

The Republican Women of Worcester County held its annual Red, White and Blue luncheon meeting at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club last month.  The guest speaker was Craig Wolf, candidate for Maryland Attorney General and he spoke to a room full of 95 attentive guests. Pictured, from left, are Beth Rodier, president RWWC; Delegate Mary Beth Carozza; Wolf; and Diane Waterman, president of the Maryland Federation of Republican Women.