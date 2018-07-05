One of several tables located on the bayfront deck at Fi-Na-Le in Fenwick Island is pictured.

FENWICK ISLAND – While the name has changed, owners at Fi-Na-Le want patrons to know they remain unwavering in their commitment to delicious food and a great atmosphere.

Located along the bay in the Village of Fenwick shopping center, the newly renamed Fi-Na-Le restaurant features casual dining, diverse menu items and sunset views over the water.

Philadelphia natives Bill and Linda Guckin, along with their son Mark, acquired the former Charlie’s Bayside location in the fall of 2015 and spent the ensuing winter months remodeling the restaurant before reopening under the name Fin Alley in the summer of 2016.

“We thought the location was great and that it had a lot of potential, but it was a little run down, a little outdated,” Bill Guckin said. “We opened up the first year under the Charlie’s Bayside name. Then we closed for six months, renovated the place and renamed it Fin Alley.”

Despite years of owning and operating a successful Philly Pretzel Factory franchise store in Philadelphia – which they purchased after selling their cleaning service company in 2006 – Guckin said he and his wife decided to move to their second home near the beach.

“It seemed like when we were going back to Philadelphia, we were always down and a little depressed, but coming down here we were excited and happy,” he said. “We decided to put our business up for sale in Philly, and our house, and we moved down here. Then we started looking around for a business.”

After a year of searching, the Guckins settled on the former Charlie’s location, and quickly built a successful restaurant business under the name Fin Alley.

“Our past two businesses would have never prepared us for being in the restaurant business,” Guckin joked. “It’s so much more and a lot of hard work, but we enjoy it.”

That success, however, was threatened at the end of last season when a competitor came forward with claims of trademark infringement, according to Guckin. Instead of pursuing a legal battle, the owners decided to work with the competitor to change the name to Fi-Na-Le.

“We wanted a name that was similar to Fin Alley, but one that he (the competitor) was okay with,” he said, “so we came up with the name Fi-Na-Le.”

Now in their third year of operation – and their first under the new moniker – Guckin said he and his family are ready for another successful season.

“We are going strong and we are trying to make a lifetime endeavor of it,” Guckin said.

Menu items at Fi-Na-Le include fresh fish tacos grilled with house seasoning, queso fresco, pico de gallo and poblano crema, wild Chesapeake rockfish with a key lime butter sauce, blackened hand-cut ribeye, crabcakes and the Assawoman Bay Burger – served on a brioche bun and topped with crab dip, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, homemade potato chips and chipotle slaw – among other dishes.

“Everybody can find something they like,” Guckin said. “I think we do all of our dishes very well.”

Guckin also noted Fi-Na-Le’s exceptional customer service and atmosphere. Patrons can enjoy their meal on the indoor or outdoor decks – both of which feature views of the water – or inside the restaurant.

“We get to know the customers,” he said. “We try to have a good rapport with them and we try to be a friendly, accommodating place. We have fun, and the customers see that and have fun.”

Fi-Na-Le is open daily through Labor Day. Dinner is served Monday through Thursday starting at 4 p.m., while lunch and dinner is served Friday through Sunday starting at noon. Happy hour food and drink specials are offered from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 302-539-3526 or visit www.fi-na-le.com. Free parking is available at the Village of Fenwick parking lot.